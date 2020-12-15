Cyberattack on Independence systems causes bill-paying delay

A ransomware attack on the city of Independence’s computer systems has left some residents unable to pay their utility bills.

The cyberattack occurred last week, officials in the Kansas City suburb told KSHB. City Manager Zach Walker said that 90% of the billing issues plaguing the city trace back to the cyberattack, which has left customers unable to pay their utility bills online and has caused a delay in bills being delivered by mail.

Staff members are working to restore all city systems, Walker said. He could not say whether any customer’s personal information was compromised in the attack, but says the city is working to find out.

While people can’t pay their utility bills online, they can pay in person at the drive-thru window at the Independence Utilities Center. The drive-thru is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.