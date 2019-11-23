Ohio Turnpike service plazas offer free Wi-Fi in new network

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission shows the Wyandot Service Plaza near Genoa, Ohio. The turnpike commission is now providing free public Wi-Fi at Wyandot and at the other 13 service plazas along the toll road that crosses northern Ohio. (Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission via AP)

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission says it is now providing free, reliable public Wi-Fi inside all 14 service plazas along the toll road.

It says the upgrade replaces an inconsistent patchwork of systems that had been provided by food vendors at those stops along the 241-mile roadway across northern Ohio.

Director Ferzan Ahmed says the new system offers seamless Wi-Fi access even at service plazas in more remote areas.

The plazas began offering the new Wi-Fi in mid-November.

The commission says the contract cost nearly $1.9 million, including Wi-Fi and 24-hour customer support for five years, plus equipment, installation and configuration. The project also included network connectivity improvements for turnpike operations, such as toll plazas and maintenance buildings.

Agile Network Builders will manage and support the Wi-Fi system.