New Mexico county using app to battle illegal dumping

A northwestern New Mexico county is hoping to fight illegal trash dumping with a new mobile app.

The Farmington Daily Times reports San Juan County recently released the Clean Up San Juan app through the Apple App and Google Play stores and is asking residents to use it to report illegal dumping.

The app allows residents to report illegal trash dump sites by uploading GPS coordinates and photos of sites to county officials.

Before the app, county officials had to rely on word of mouth to find the illegal dump sites, and sometimes vague directions to sites.

Officials say San Juan County crews have cleaned up about 35 tons of trash at illegal dump sites on public lands since November.