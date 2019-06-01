Georgia officials taking steps expand broadband access

Georgia officials are creating a detailed map of every location in the state that lacks high-speed internet as they try to expand broadband access in rural areas.

The state recently released a report highlighting that and other broadband efforts. The report says state officials are also establishing requirements for broadband grants and conducting an analysis of state property that could be used to expand broadband access.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says the 14-page report notes the capital cost of providing broadband service to all unserved areas in the state is estimated at more than $1 billion. But the newspaper said attempts at the state Legislature to raise money for internet construction have failed in recent years.