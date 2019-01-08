Jurors at El Chapo trial hear him on intercepted phone calls

In this undated photo provided by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, left, poses with an unidentified man. Testimony continued in the trial of Mexican drug lord on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, as jurors heard recordings of his phone calls intercepted after the FBI hacked his cartel's encrypted communications system. (United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York) AP