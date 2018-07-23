US group: North Korea dismantling key launch site facilities

A TV screen shows a satellite image of North Korea’s Sohae launch site, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Kore, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. A U.S. research group says North Korea has started dismantling key facilities at its main satellite launch site in what appears to be a step toward fulfilling a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un at his summit with President Donald Trump in June. The signs read: “North Korea begins dismantling satellite launch site.” Ahn Young-joon AP Photo