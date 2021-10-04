National Business
Kansas farmers making progress harvesting their fall crops
Fall harvest is well underway in Kansas with farmers already bringing in more than half of this year's corn crop.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that the 51% of the corn crop has been cut, well ahead of the 43% average for this time of year.
Kansas growers have also harvested 19% of their sorghum crop, along with 14% of the soybean and 10% of the sunflower crops, the agency said.
Winter wheat planting is running about average with 42% now planted.
Comments