National Business
Jabil: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $175 million.
The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.
The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $7.41 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.64 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $696 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.29 billion.
For the current quarter ending in December, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.90. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.75.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8 billion to $8.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.38 billion.
Jabil shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has climbed 80% in the last 12 months.
