National Business
Synnex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $94.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.14 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.
The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.
For the current quarter ending in November, Synnex expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.80.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15 billion to $16 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Synnex shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.
Comments