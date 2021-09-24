National Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 11.75 cents at $7.12 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1 cent at $5.2350 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 19.25 cents at $5.77 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .50 cent at $12.8125 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.2330 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .35 cent at $1.5505 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .45 cent at $.8445 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Ex-Kansas legislator pleads not guilty to COVID relief fraud

September 24, 2021 6:51 AM

National Business

Ivey special session call focused on prison construction

September 24, 2021 6:51 AM

Health & Science

Beshear: Hospitals can’t sustain current COVID case levels

September 24, 2021 6:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service