Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 11.75 cents at $7.12 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1 cent at $5.2350 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 19.25 cents at $5.77 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .50 cent at $12.8125 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.2330 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .35 cent at $1.5505 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .45 cent at $.8445 a pound.