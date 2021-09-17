Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .75 cent at $7.1075 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.75 cents at $5.2525 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .25 cent at $5.43 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 15.75 cents at $12.8150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .80 cent at $1.2277 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .62 cent at $1.5482 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.72 cents at $.8447 a pound.