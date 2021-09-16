Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $7.10 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.75 cents at $5.34 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 19.75 cents at $5.4275 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 9.75 cents at $12.9725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .63 cent at $1.2357 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.02 cents at $1.5420 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.38 cents at $.8275 a pound.