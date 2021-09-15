National Business

Canadian battery recycling firm to build plant in Alabama

The Associated Press

VANCE, Ala.

A Canadian company that recycles lithium-ion batteries is building a plant in west Alabama near the factory where Mercedes will build electric vehicles, officials said.

Li-Cycle announced the move recently, WBRC-TV reported.

Demand for recycling lithium-ion batteries is higher than expectations, one of the company's co-founders said in a statement.

About 30 new jobs will be created, said Donny Jones, executive director of West Alabama Works. As batteries for electric vehicle are being put into the market or used for testing, Li-Cycle will be able to recycle them, Jones said.

