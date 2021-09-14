2 suffer minor injuries in small explosion at Georgia plant

Two workers suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a small explosion at a plant in coastal Georgia, authorities said.

Firefighters in Savannah responding to the morning blast found that any flames had already been extinguished by the facility’s fire suppression system, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

The department said in a news release that the explosion appeared to have been caused by dust combusting in a room used to mix flour. Firefighters found damage to a wall and two workers with minor injuries.

The fire department did not name the business. The explosion occurred in a block that includes a commercial bakery.