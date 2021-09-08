National Business

Autopsy set on inmate who died in Mississippi private prison

The Associated Press

WOODVILLE, Miss.

An autopsy will be done on an inmate who died at a privately run prison in Mississippi, and and the Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the death.

Charles Spencer, 25, died Sunday at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, according to a news release Tuesday by Management & Training Corporation, the company that runs the prison.

The company says Spencer was found in need of medical attention, and he became unresponsive as he was being moved from his cell to the medical unit. The news release said medical workers could not revive him.

Spencer received a 10-year sentence in 2015 after being convicted in a shooting in DeSoto County.

