Program offers money to build recreational trails in SC

A South Carolina agency is taking applications for federal grants to help pay for trails for hiking and other activities.

The Recreational Trails Program provides money to create and maintain the trails. Recipients have to pay for the project and then the program gives back 80% of the cost.

Priority will be given to projects at least 10 miles (16 kilometers) long or in low-income areas, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism said in a statement.

The program includes motorized and non-motorized trails.

Earlier this year, 10 trails have already received money. They included $100,000 for the second phase of a greenway project in Awendaw, a city loop trail in Hartsville, a bike trail in York and the Pavilion Miniature Rail‐Trail in Greenville.

The deadline to submit letters of intent to request the grant money is Oct. 1.