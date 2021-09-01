National Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 8.50 cents at $7.05 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .25 cent at $5.24 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 5.25 cents at $5.0825 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 10.25 cents at $12.8650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 4.40 cents at $1.27 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off 1.08 cents at $1.6277 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up 1.15 cents at $.9025 a pound.

