Van Gaal recalls Steven Bergwijn to Netherlands squad

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn fires a shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) AP

New Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal recalled Steven Bergwijn to his squad Friday for three World Cup qualifiers after the Tottenham winger's strong start to the Premier League season.

Bergwijn, who has scored one goal in 12 appearances for his country, has been a prominent part of Tottenham's successful start this month. He was credited with an assist on Son Heung-min's goal in the 1-0 victory over defending champion Manchester City in their season opener.

The Netherlands, a three-time World Cup finalist that has never won the trophy, plays Norway in Oslo next Wednesday before hosting two games: Montenegro in Eindhoven on Sept. 4 and Turkey in Amsterdam on Sept. 7. The Netherlands is currently one point behind Group G leader Turkey.

The matches also mark the return of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk from a long-term knee injury.

Van Gaal also called up two uncapped defenders — Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord and Devyne Rensch of Ajax.

The match against Norway will be the first in charge for Van Gaal, who came out of retirement to take charge of the Dutch national team for the third time. He led the Netherlands to the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Van Gaal replaced Frank de Boer, who quit after the Netherlands was eliminated from the European Championship in the round of 16 by the Czech Republic.