National Business

Guess: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $61.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $628.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $639.5 million.

Guess shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.15, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Autodesk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 26, 2021 4:05 AM

National Business

American Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 26, 2021 4:05 AM

National Business

Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 26, 2021 4:05 AM

National Business

Idaho potato growers brace for poor crop amid drought, heat

August 26, 2021 4:05 AM

National Business

Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 26, 2021 4:05 AM

National Business

Ulta: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 26, 2021 4:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service