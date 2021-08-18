Lowe’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.25.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.99 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $27.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.99 billion.

Lowe's expects full-year revenue of $92 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lowe's shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.