Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 8 cents at $7.6350 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 5.25 cents at $5.6575 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 11 cents at $4.9925 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 52.50 cents at $13.7625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.2355 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .17 cent at $1.5785 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 21.35 cents at $.8830 a pound.

