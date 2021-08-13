Impac Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The mortgage and warehouse lending company posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.79. A year ago, they were trading at $1.53.