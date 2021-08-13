National Business

Harte-Hanks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Harte-Hanks Inc. (HRTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 17 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period.

Harte-Hanks shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.42, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

