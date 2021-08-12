National Business

Disney: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

BURBANK, Calif.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $918 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $17.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.82 billion.

Disney shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $179.38, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
