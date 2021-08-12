National Business

Novan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The drug development company posted revenue of $747,000 in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $840,000.

Novan shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
