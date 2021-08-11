California man charged with fatal shooting in family dispute

Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Southern California man accused of fatally shooting a home inspector and wounding two others including his sister in a dispute over real estate.

Roger Nemeth was arrested Saturday following the shooting at the Huntington Beach home of his deceased father, the Orange County Register reported.

Nemeth was charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a criminal complaint filed Monday. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Nemeth is accused of killing Michael Alderson, a home inspector, and shooting at three other people. Authorities said Nemeth later emerged from the home with a superficial a gunshot wound and surrendered to police.

Alderson died at a hospital. Nemeth and the other two people he is accused of wounding were expected to recover. One of the victims is Nemeth's sister, prosecutors said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nemeth lived at the home, which is up for sale, the Register reported. His father, Victor Nemeth, died in August 2018 without leaving a will. The sister was named as the administrator of their dad’s estate, according to court documents.