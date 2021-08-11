National Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 2.50 cents at $7.2475 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4 cents at $5.5275 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 6.50 cents at $4.5750 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $14.55 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 1.13 cents at $1.2307 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .72 cent at $1.59 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .37 cent at $1.0942 a pound.

