National Business
Hackett Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Miami-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.
The consulting company posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 30 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $68 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Hackett Group shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.65, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.
