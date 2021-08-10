OncoCyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $5. A year ago, they were trading at $1.80.