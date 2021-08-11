National Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Stocks ended another jagged day mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, wile the the Nasdaq slipped. Crude oil rose after slumping the day before.

Food distributor Sysco surged after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting. Kansas City Southern jumped after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.40 points, or 0.1%, to 4,436.75.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points, or 0.5%, to 35,264.67.

The Nasdaq fell 72.09 points, or 0.5%, to 14,788.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.55 points, or 0.2%, to 2,239.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.23 points, or less than 0.1%.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The Dow is up 56.16 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 47.67 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.40 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 680.68 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 4,658.19 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,899.81 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 264.51 points, or 13.4%.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Darling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 11, 2021 5:04 AM

National Business

Montrose Environmental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 11, 2021 5:04 AM

National Business

Major drought in Idaho could last years, water manager says

August 11, 2021 5:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service