CIM Commercial Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $530,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.77, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

