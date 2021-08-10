National Business

Masonite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.

Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $35 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $662.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $620.4 million.

Masonite shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $114.17, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
