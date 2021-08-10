Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

National Business

CORAL GABLES, Fla.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.3 million.

Catalyst shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.73, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
