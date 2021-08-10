Qualys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $103.8 million to $104.4 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.02 to $3.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $406 million to $407.5 million.

Qualys shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $105.11, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.