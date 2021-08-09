CrossAmerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $859.3 million in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.42, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.