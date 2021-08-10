Chegg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.

Chegg shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $79.78, a decline of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.