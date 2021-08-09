How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices took another turn lower.

The S&P 500 index fell, along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil continued its decline from last week and pulled energy company stocks lower. Technology companies also weighed down the broader market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.17 points, or 0.1%, to 4,432.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points, or 0.3%, to 35,101.85.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Nasdaq rose 24.42 points, or 0.2%, to 14,860.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.95 points, or 0.6%, to 2,234.81.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 676.28 points, or 18%.

The Dow is up 4,495.37 points, or 14.7%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Nasdaq is up 1,971.90 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.95 points, or 13.2%.