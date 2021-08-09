The Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $280 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $282 million.

The Trade Desk shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 70% in the last 12 months.