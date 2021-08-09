WhiteHorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.5 million.

WhiteHorse shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 59% in the last 12 months.