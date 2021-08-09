National Business

Heron Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $61 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.4 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have dropped 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Shockwave Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 09, 2021 4:57 AM

National Business

Ebix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 09, 2021 4:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service