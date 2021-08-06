NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $75.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $121.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.5 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NeoGenomics shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.