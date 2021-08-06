Surgalign: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) on Friday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its second quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The orthopedic implant maker posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

Surgalign expects full-year revenue in the range of $95 million to $100 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $2.96.