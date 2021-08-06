National Business

Treace Medical Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.8 million.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $90 million to $95 million.

