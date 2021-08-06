BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $342.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.5 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.14, a climb of 55% in the last 12 months.