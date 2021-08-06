FireEye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The computer security software company posted revenue of $113.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $248 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, FireEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 7 cents.

FireEye shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.09, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.