Bandwidth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $120.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Bandwidth expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $123.6 million to $124.6 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Bandwidth expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $484.8 million to $486.8 million.

Bandwidth shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $124.84, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.