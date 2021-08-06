Chuy’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Chuy's Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.3 million.

Chuy's shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.03, a climb of 91% in the last 12 months.