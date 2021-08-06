National Business

AllScripts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The electronic health records company posted revenue of $373.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.5 million.

AllScripts shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.14, a rise of 94% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Tenneco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:02 AM

National Business

Zix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:02 AM

National Business

York Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service