AllScripts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The electronic health records company posted revenue of $373.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.5 million.

AllScripts shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.14, a rise of 94% in the last 12 months.