Glaukos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $78.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $290 million.

Glaukos shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $50.96, a rise of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.