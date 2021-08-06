National Business

Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $401.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.4 million.

Sunrun shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $53.45, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Tenneco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:02 AM

National Business

Zix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:02 AM

National Business

York Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service