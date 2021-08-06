Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $401.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.4 million.

Sunrun shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $53.45, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.